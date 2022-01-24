Islamic state claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan {attack on 24. January 2022}

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, it said in a post on Telegram on Sunday. This targeted a minibus of Shia muslims. A blast ripped through a minivan in the western Afghan city of Herat on Saturday, killing at least six people, according to officials. Herat commander Mawlawi Ansari told Reuters that nine people had been injured. The cause of the blast was not clear. A health official in Herat, who asked not to be named, said an explosion hit a small van used for public transport just after...



Read More...