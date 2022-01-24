The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Member Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Wishes There Were A Shorter Way To Say Member Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

January 24, 2022

PROVO, UT—After an exhausting conversation with some friends about his church, local member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints LaDell Ballard wished there were a shorter way members of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints could say they were members of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. 

