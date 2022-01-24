Nancy Palese, Co-Founded Iconic Namesake Pizza Restaurants in Chicago, Dies at 87

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

She and her husband and restaurant co-founder Rocco Palese created a hearty “stuffed” pizza (not deep dish) that would become the core of Nancy’s Pizza restaurants.Nancy Palese and her husband, Rocco, helped develop the stuffed pizza that became the cheese-and-tomato-filled foundation of her namesake Nancy’s Pizza restaurants. The couple’s inspiration for their specialty, with a crust on the top and bottom, was scarciedda, a stuffed Italian Easter pie. Mrs. Palese, who had dementia, died Jan. 20 at a nursing home at 87, according to her daughter, Marisa Palese Besch. Up until 2019, Mrs. Palese would drop in and look over...



Read More...