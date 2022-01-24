NBA Legends Blast John Stockton for ‘BatXXXX Crazy’ COVID Claims

Detlef Schrempf did not mince words over fellow NBA All-Star John Stockton’s wild COVID-19 takes. Stockton, arguably Gonzaga’s most famous alum, had his season tickets for home basketball games suspended over his refusal to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Schrempf quote tweeted an article from the Spokesman-Review that discussed Stockton’s history of nonfactual COVID-19 claims and Gonzaga’s ticket suspension decision. In his post, he wrote, “Bat XXXX crazy. I am so disappointed we have so many role models not up to the task. This is not helping!”



