Romania: President Bestows Order of Merit on Priest Who Brought Down Lenin Statue

The President of Romania has bestowed the National Order of Merit upon a priest who reposed earlier this month, who was instrumental in the fight for democracy in Romania in the late 80s and early 90s. Fr. Sorin Grecu held a hunger strike before the statue of Lenin that once stood on Bucharest’s Free Press Square, which led to the monument’s dismantling. The site of the President of Romania reports: The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, signed the decree for the post-mortem decoration of Fr. Grecu Sorin Paul.Thus, as a sign of high appreciation and gratitude for the courage...


