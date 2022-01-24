Synod of Bishops’ Resources Website Links to Women’s Ordination Group

A website overseen by the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican has linked to a group campaigning for women’s ordination. In a post dated Jan. 15, the Synodresources.org website shared information about the Women’s Ordination Conference organization, based in Washington, D.C. Thierry Bonaventura, communication manager of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, told CNA on Jan. 19 that the website was not promoting the group. “I would rather speak of ‘sharing,’ as the title of the website,” he said. Bonaventura pointed out that the “About” section of Synodresources.org emphasizes that the website is “a...



