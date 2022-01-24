The Doctor Who Drank Infectious Broth, Gave Himself an Ulcer, and Solved a Medical Mystery; The medical elite thought they knew what caused ulcers and stomach cancer. But they were wrong — and didn't want to hear otherwise.

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For years an obscure doctor hailing from Australia’s hardscrabble west coast watched in horror as ulcer patients fell so ill that many had their stomach removed or bled until they died. That physician, an internist named Barry Marshall, was tormented because he knew there was a simple treatment for ulcers, which at that time afflicted 10 percent of all adults. In 1981 Marshall began working with Robin Warren, the Royal Perth Hospital pathologist who, two years earlier, discovered the gut could be overrun by hardy, corkscrew-shaped bacteria called Helicobacter pylori. Biopsying ulcer patients and culturing the organisms in the lab,...



