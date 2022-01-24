Thinking about getting your kids or grandkids an Oculus 2?

January 24, 2022

I know that Zero Hedge is banned here for a reason, namely its anonymous authors and potentially unverifiable information, but this subject matter was a little too important for me not to share. For those of you who have kids or grandkids who own one of these or who want one, there has apparently been a problem with child sexual grooming in VR chat. A user started a documentary on this subject, and I think it's necessary to share it. This is the link, where video of the documentary can be viewed. (CONTAINS DISTURBING SUBJECT MATTER): https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/dark-side-metaverse-exposed-why-your-kids-need-stay-away-vrchatBut I will post...



