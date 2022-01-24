Tom Brady’s lip bloodied, gets flagged for screaming at ref during disastrous first half

Earlier this week, Tom Brady lamented the lack of roughing the passer calls he gets but admitted he also gets away with plenty of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. On Sunday, he got a double whammy — and only had a busted lip to show for it. Brady was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty midway through the second quarter after barking at referee Shawn Hochuli for not calling a roughing the passer penalty on Von Miller in the Buccaneers-Rams NFC divisional round game.



