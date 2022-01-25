The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

10 Signs Indicating The US, The UK, Israel & NATO All Believe That We’re On The Precipice Of War With Russia

January 25, 2022   |   Tags:
Are we about to stumble into a war that nobody wants?  As I will explain below, it would be so easy to avoid a military conflict with Russia, but the people running our foreign policy have ruled out any easy solutions.  Instead, they seem absolutely determined to have some sort of a macho showdown with …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x