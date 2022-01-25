2050 ‘Net Zero’ Climate Target Will Cost $275 TRILLION; More Than U.S. Govt Currently Spends Per Day.

January 25, 2022

Top consulting firm McKinsey has calculated that the net-zero emissions targets set by global governments and championed by the United Nations would would cost the public a staggering $275 trillion by 2050, or around $30 billion per day for the next 25 years. The number would account for more than the U.S. government currently spends per day, with the targets especially a part of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s green agenda in the United Kingdom. President Biden recently committed America to the same 2050 target, telling the COP26 conference of his regime’s “overall long-term strategy that outlines [and] how we’ll get...



