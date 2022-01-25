Back-to-back earthquakes kill 2, injure 50+ and damage hundreds of buildings in Haiti (videos and pictures)

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On the morning of January 24, 2022, two earthquakes of M5.4 and M5.6, respectively, hit the department of Nippes, Haiti. According to the General Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC), two people died while 52 others were injured. The housing and education sectors have been the most affected. In the Sud and Nippes departments, all schools were forced to close their doors. Some 21 students were admitted to the Sainte Thérèse Hospital in Miragoâne, including 7 who were unconscious and 3 “in a state of shock”. Approximately 190 houses were destroyed and more than 590 were damaged. No further damage to...



Read More...