Biden Approval Rating Up After Being Mean To Journalists Like Real President

January 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After 12 straight months of collapsing popularity, President Biden finally saw an uptick in his approval rating after his mean comment to a journalist reminded Americans what it was like to have a real president.

