The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Approval Rating Up After Being Mean To Journalists Like Real President

January 25, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After 12 straight months of collapsing popularity, President Biden finally saw an uptick in his approval rating after his mean comment to a journalist reminded Americans what it was like to have a real president.

The post Biden Approval Rating Up After Being Mean To Journalists Like Real President appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x