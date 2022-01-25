Biden Puts 8,000 Troops On Alert In Case Peter Doocy Retaliates
January 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Pentagon officials have confirmed that Biden placed 8,000 troops on high alert to protect the White House in case Fox News reporter Peter Doocy retaliates for Biden insulting him in a press conference yesterday.
The post Biden Puts 8,000 Troops On Alert In Case Peter Doocy Retaliates appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
