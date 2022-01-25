The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Puts 8,000 Troops On Alert In Case Peter Doocy Retaliates

January 25, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Pentagon officials have confirmed that Biden placed 8,000 troops on high alert to protect the White House in case Fox News reporter Peter Doocy retaliates for Biden insulting him in a press conference yesterday.

