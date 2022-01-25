Bills-Chiefs is most-watched TV program since Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — The epic football playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City reached nearly 43 million television viewers on Sunday, the most for any event since last year’s Super Bowl as the NFL struck gold with its rousing weekend. The four games averaged 38.2 TV and digital viewers, up 20% over last year and the best ever for the league’s divisional round of playoffs, the Nielsen company said on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, the Bills-Chiefs game had a 90 audience share in Kansas City — meaning 90% of televisions on at the time were tuned in to...



