Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 25-Jan-2022; The conversion of St. Paul

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

January 25th, 2021 The conversion of St. Paul Our Lady of Fatima Church, KarachiReadings at MassLiturgical Colour: White First readingActs 22:3-16 ©'Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?'Paul said to the people, ‘I am a Jew and was born at Tarsus in Cilicia. I was brought up here in this city. I studied under Gamaliel and was taught the exact observance of the Law of our ancestors. In fact, I was as full of duty towards God as you are today. I even persecuted this Way to the death, and sent women as well as men to prison in chains...



Read More...