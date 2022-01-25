Christian MP goes on trial in Finland for calling homosexuality a disorder

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Paivi Rasanen, a medical doctor and MP for a small Christian-democratic party since 1995, called homosexuality "a developmental disorder" in an online opinion letter published in 2004 and "a shame and a sin" on Twitter in 2019, the prosecutor said. In a programme broadcast by Finnish public radio station Yle in 2019, Rasanen described homosexuality as a form of "genetic degeneration", the prosecutor added, charging her with three counts of agitation against gay people. In her 2004 opinion piece, Rasanen claimed that scientific evidence proved undeniably that homosexuality was a disorder in a person's psychosexual development and she suggested that...



Read More...