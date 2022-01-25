Damage done by Brandon's Federal Worker/Contractor Mandate

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

My workplace is considered a federal contractor because it has some federal contracts. As you may know, courts have blocked Brandon's vaccine mandates for federal workers/contractors. As my workplace wants to re-open and a big portion of the staff are jabbed, they are going to implement their own mandates. Well even though the whole Brandon mandate was illegal and the courts blocked them, it gave an excuse to employers to mandate them.



Read More...