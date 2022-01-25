Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Responds to Biden Administration Effort to Block COVID Treatments and Kill Floridians

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Earlier today Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the Biden administration’s political effort to stop Floridians from receiving COVID-19 treatment. [Press Release Here] …”the appointments for more than 2,000 Floridians to receive this treatment were canceled on January 25, 2022, alone”… Late yesterday evening, without notice, the Biden FDA blocked monoclonal antibody treatments by revoking the emergency use authorization for the therapeutic. Today thousands of Floridians wake up to hear they are no longer eligible for treatment. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is furious. WATCH: FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis is demanding the Biden Administration reverse its sudden and reckless decision...



