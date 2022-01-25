FREEDOM OVER FEAR! National Truckers’ freedom convoy on its way to Ottawa from all over Canada – Thousands trucks, Hundreds of thousands people (videos and pictures)

A national truck convoy is making its way through British Columbia, Alberta on Sunday, before heading toward Ottawa, to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers that cross the Canada-United States border. The convoy is split into several routes. Part of the western route — which passes through Alberta — launched from Prince Rupert, B.C., Saturday morning and stopped overnight stop in Prince George, B.C. It left there Sunday morning, and is scheduled to arrive in Edmonton in the afternoon, then in Calgary Sunday night. A second contingent of the convoy launched from Vancouver Saturday morning. It is scheduled to...



