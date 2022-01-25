Gloria McMillan, Actress in ‘Our Miss Brooks,’ Dies at 88

She starred as Harriet Conklin, the principal's daughter, on radio, TV and the big screen, then taught acting and tap dancing to kids for more than four decades.Gloria McMillan, who played the sweet schoolgirl and principal’s daughter Harriet Conklin opposite Eve Arden in the comedy Our Miss Brooks on the radio, television and the movies, has died. She was 88. McMillan died peacefully Wednesday at her home in Huntington Beach, California, after being diagnosed in November with a cancerous tumor in her bile duct, her husband of 35 years, Ron Cocking, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was, indeed, a beautiful,...



