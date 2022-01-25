Greece Snowstorm: Thousands of drivers left stranded as storm hits Athens

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

More than 3,500 people were rescued on Monday, but about 300 drivers remained on the Attiki Odos motorway overnight. Parts of Athens were also hit by heavy power cuts, with grid operators working to restore electricity. Authorities say the storm...will persist until Wednesday. Overnight temperatures plummeted to -14C. Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou told reporters that the country remained "in a very difficult phase, as the forecasts indicate that we will face difficulties again in a while". Meanwhile, officials in Athens declared Tuesday a public holiday, with public offices closed and all private business in the city, except for supermarkets, pharmacies...



Read More...