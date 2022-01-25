Harvard-Harris Poll: Majority of Voters Say Donald Trump a Better President than Biden

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Most voters believe former President Donald Trump was a better commander-in-chief than President Joe Biden, a Harvard-Harris Poll released this week found. The survey, taken January 19-20, 2022, among 1,815 registered voters, asked respondents who they thought was or “has been” a better president — Donald Trump or Joe Biden. A majority, 53 percent, said Trump was a better president, while Biden fell six points behind, as 47 percent said he has been a better leader. That same survey also pitched a hypothetical 2024 matchup between Biden and Trump and found Trump leading six percentage points — 46 percent to...



Read More...