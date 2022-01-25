Neil Young Wants His Music Off Spotify Over Joe Rogan's Vaccine ‘Misinformation'

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Neil Young reportedly demanded that his music be removed from Spotify due to vaccine disinformation shared by podcaster Joe Rogan on the streaming platform."They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," Young wrote in a since-deleted open letter to his manager and record label that was posted to his website on Monday.NBC has not seen the original post and it is unclear why it was removed from Young's website. A link to the post labeled "A-Message-To-Spotify," currently directs users to a blank page.A representative for Young did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. But his manager Frank...



Read More...