Neil Young wants his music scrubbed from Spotify because of vaccine misinformation on the platform

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Neil Young, an outspoken advocate for Covid-19 safety and prevention, doesn't want his music to share a home with vaccine misinformation. In a now-deleted post on his website, Young asked his managers and record label to remove his music from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is "spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them." (Rolling Stone originally reported the text of the deleted post.) "I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," the 76-year-old said in...



