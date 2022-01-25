NYC Pro-Abortion Activists Curse at Churchgoers, Beam ‘God Loves Abortion’ Onto St. Patrick's Cathedral

NYC Pro-Abortion Activists Curse at Churchgoers, Beam ‘God Loves Abortion’ Onto St. Patrick's CathedralToward the end of the protest, pro-abortion slogans including “God loves abortion,” and “Abortion forever” were illuminated up on the exterior of the cathedral as demonstrators cheered.NEW YORK, N.Y. — Barricades and a line of police protected pro-life attendees entering and exiting the Archdiocese of New York’s Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Saturday night, as members of the activist group New York City for Abortion Rights chanted insults and screamed vulgarities at them.“Go to h*** b****,” one protester screamed at a churchgoer. Multiple...



