Tech Billionaires Propose Replacing Natural Birth With Synthetic Wombs

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A “synthetic womb” is what is lately on the agenda of tech billionaires around the globe as they seek out a ways to set aside natural birth entirely. A look into a mind of these individuals do reveal quite curious stances.Possibility of replacing natural birth with synthetic wombs is a matter of discussion among several prominent tech entrepreneurs arguing that such technology would remove the “burden” of pregnancy and allow women to work more. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s fellow tech leaders came up with one solution for declining birth rates, after Muskwarned on Tuesday that society “should be...



Read More...