Two Men Fined $3,600 Each For Breaking Quarantine For 1 Minute To Buy Snacks

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A pair of Indonesian fishermen have been fined NT$100,000 (US$3,610) each by Taiwanese health authorities for leaving their quarantine hotel rooms for just over a minute.The men had arrived in Taiwan by plane on November 15, 2020 and checked into a quarantine facility. On the evening of November 22, they left their rooms to buy some food.When they walked into a hotel lobby, staff told them to return to their rooms immediately, and the men complied. However, despite being absent from quarantine for just a little more...



