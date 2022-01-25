Waterloo (Upstate NY) town supervisor asked to resign after Facebook post about white supremacy

January 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Waterloo, N.Y. — Town councilmembers in the are calling for Supervisor Don Trout to resign after outrage over a meme he posted to Facebook about white supremacy. On January 13, Trout posted a cartoon to Facebook with the "warning signs of white supremacy" including traits like full-time employment, auto insurance and being literate. It led to tension in the community with many people calling the town hall to complain about the post. Monday, Councilman Mike Pfeiffer asked Trout to resign from his position. "We do not believe the Facebook meme reflects the viewpoint of us board members. Whatever the intention...



Read More...