Woman At Texas Walmart Offers Another Shopper $500,000 For Her Child

It looks like supply chain shortages are showing up everywhere...

For example, a woman in a Walmart in Texas this month reportedly offered another shopper $500,000 for her infant child.

The "bizarre encounter" took place in Crockett, Texas, when two women were reportedly both at the self-checkout line. A mother on line said 49 year old Rebecca Taylor commented about her son's blond hair and blue eyes before asking "how much he costs".

49 year old Rebecca Taylor

The mother originally laughed off the incident, before Taylor claimed to have $250,000 in her car. Then, the mother alerted the authorities.

She told police that Taylor was at the store with another woman and that she waited for them to leave the store before leaving herself. After she thought Taylor left, she made her way out to the parking lot where Taylor and the other woman "screamed at her that the offer was now $500,000."

Taylor has since been charged with "sale or purchase of a child" and has been released from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond, the NY Post, Fox News and Click 2 Houston reported.