4 People in Custody After 2 Officers Shot in Ferguson, Missouri

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Four people are in custody after two officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in Ferguson, Missouri. The officers were shot while approaching a vehicle around 1 p.m. in an attempt to apprehend a homicide suspect, FOX 2 NOW reported. Gunshots rang out as the officers closed in on the vehicle.



