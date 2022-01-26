Biden is incapable of meeting the dangers from Putin and Xi who smell weakness

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Gingrich: Putin sees ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ with Biden admin The United States is confronting a pair of ruthless dictatorships in two potential collisions that could change history and leave Americans at enormous risk. The news media focus is currently on Vladimir Putin and his threat to occupy part or all of Ukraine. Everyone recognizes that President Joe Biden made a dangerous mistake in his two-hour press conference when he said "a minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine might be acceptable. His administration was trying to reverse that comment as soon as the press conference ended and spent the...



Read More...