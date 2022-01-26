Biden Puts 8,000 Troops On Alert In Case Peter Doocy Retaliates

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Pentagon officials have confirmed that Biden placed 8,000 troops on high alert to protect the White House in case Fox News reporter Peter Doocy retaliates for Biden insulting him in a press conference yesterday. "Listen, man, I want those troops armed and ready to go! I've awoken a sleeping giant here!" yelled Biden to General Milley, who was at the salon getting his nails done. "That Doocy guy is no joke! He could be plotting his revenge right now! I called him a 'stupid sonofab**ch' and I've droned people for lesser insults! Get those troops ready NOW! And bring...



