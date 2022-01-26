Biden To Nominate Progressive Woman Of Color Elizabeth Warren To Supreme Court

The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As progressive Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement this week, President Biden wasted no time in nominating a progressive woman of color to the Supreme Court: Elizabeth Warren.

