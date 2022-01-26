Biden To Nominate Progressive Woman Of Color Elizabeth Warren To Supreme Court

January 26, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As progressive Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement this week, President Biden wasted no time in nominating a progressive woman of color to the Supreme Court: Elizabeth Warren.

