Boy Told He Can’t Have Ice Cream Until He Eats All Of His McDonald’s

January 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

COLUMBUS, OH—Now this is health-conscious parenting: Maria Walter of Columbus, Ohio told her boy Cody that he wasn't allowed to have any ice cream or candy until he ate all 1200 calories of his McDonald's Quarter Pounder with cheese meal accompanied with a large fry and Coke.

The post Boy Told He Can't Have Ice Cream Until He Eats All Of His McDonald's appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...