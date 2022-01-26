BREAKING NEWS: Biden’s Labor Department is pulling its COVID vaccine mandate

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tuesday, Joe Biden’s Department of Labor rescinded the COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirement for U.S. companies employing 100 or more people after the Supreme Court blocked the regulation. ‘The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard issued on Nov. 5, 2021, to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers with 100 or more employees from workplace exposure to coronavirus. The withdrawal is effective January 26, 2022.’ The administration has now ended its controversial campaign to boost vaccination rates after they plateaued over the summer. OSHA announced in the federal register...



Read More...