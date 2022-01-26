Brent Breaks $90 On Strong Fundamentals, Russia-Ukraine Crisis

January 26, 2022

Brent crude oil prices rose on Wednesday to $90 a barrel, as low Cushing and distillate inventories combine with supply jitters in Europe, Russia-Ukraine tensions, and falling Russian seaborne crude imports from the Baltics. As of 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, even after the weekly U.S. inventory report from the EIA showed a build in crude oil inventories, WTI Crude prices were up 1.96% at $87.27, while Brent Crude briefly hit $90, up nearly 2% on the day. Fears that sanctions on Russia could cause a shortage of crude oil and natural gas have rattled the commodity markets in recent...



