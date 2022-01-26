California-born skier Eileen Gu, 18, turned her back on Team USA to compete for China in the Olympics

January 26, 2022

Even though Californian skier Eileen Gu turned her back on Team USA to instead represent China at the 2022 Winter Olympics and promote the games worldwide, iconic American brands such as Tiffany’s and Cadillac continue to sponsor her. Originally from San Francisco, the 18-year-old spent most of her childhood there and attended high school there. Additionally, she has been accepted to Stanford University. Her mother Yan is reportedly a first-generation Chinese immigrant, while her father is reputedly American, but he has never been named publicly.For most of her freestyle skiing career, Gu competed as an American. However, she will attend...



