[Catholic Caucus] The war on Mass “ad orientem”.

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[Catholic Caucus] The war on Mass “ad orientem”And so it begins.This just in from a reader…My bishop (Venice in Florida) has just (via a letter to his priests) forbidden the use of ad orientem in any Novus Ordo Masses with a congregation. He asserts that the Novus Ordo mandates versus populum and that any other interpretation is false. It would be interesting to see that letter, wouldn’t it.



Read More...