China calls for boycott of Keanu Reeves…

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

1/ Chinese netizens are boycotting against Canadian actor and Matrix star Keanu Reeves, who will be participating in an upcoming benefit concert for #Tibet. #FreeTibet https://t.co/4oF73OkdiI — Human Rights Foundation (@HRF) January 25, 2022 China calls for boycott of Keanu Reeves… https://www.straitstimes.com/life/entertainment/actor-keanu-reeves-faces-boycott-from-chinese-netizens-over-tibet-concert Keanu Reeves stands up for Tibet. China is furious at Matrix star Keanu Reeves for his participation in an upcoming benefit concert for Tibet. Calls for a boycott of The Matrix have grown louder on Chinese social media after the 57 year-old was revealed to be in the line-up of the Tibet House Benefit Concert on March 3....



