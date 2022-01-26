CNN’s Acosta: VA Under Youngkin ‘a Soviet-Style Police State’

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CNN “Democracy in Peril” host Jim Acosta on Tuesday reacted to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) setting up a tip line for parents to report the teaching of “inherently divisive” rhetoric such as Critical Race Theory. Acosta noted that the GOP had recently been engaging in a culture war, which he warned “could be weakening our democracy.” He argued Youngkin went from “campaigning in a fleece vest” to running “a Soviet-style police state.”



