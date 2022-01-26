Daily Presidential Tracking Poll (Another day, another new low -33 and 17% strong approval)

The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, sponsored by Matt Palumbo's The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros, for Wednesday shows that 39% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Sixty percent (60%) disapprove. The latest figures include 17% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 50% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -33. (see trends)


