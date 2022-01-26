Daily Presidential Tracking Poll (Another day, another new low -33 and 17% strong approval)

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, sponsored by Matt Palumbo's The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros, for Wednesday shows that 39% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Sixty percent (60%) disapprove. The latest figures include 17% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 50% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -33. (see trends)



Read More...