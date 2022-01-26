DAs rebuke Polis over I-70 trucker’s sentence reduction. ( Colorado )

Colorado district attorneys warned the governor that he set a "troubling precedent" when he intervened in the Rogel Aguilera-Mederos case. District attorneys warned Gov. Jared Polis that he created “a troubling precedent” in commuting Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ prison sentence while the case was still pending, saying the act weakened public trust in the law. In a letter to Polis, District Attorneys Michael Dougherty and Daniel Rubenstein — a Democrat and a Republican, respectively — agreed that the 110-year sentence in the deadly interstate crash “was too severe.” But they stressed that by commuting the sentence to 10 years before a judge...



