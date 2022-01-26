Denmark to lift Covid curbs in return to 'life as we knew it'

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will remove virtually all Covid restrictions from next Tuesday despite record infections, counting on a high vaccination rate to cope with the milder Omicron variant, the government said. "We are saying farewell to the restrictions and welcome to life as we knew it before corona," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference on Wednesday. Denmark is set to become the first European Union country to lift domestic curbs [cut] the government decided that coronavirus should no longer be considered a threatening disease for society." That means the de facto lifting of all domestic restrictions, including the use...



