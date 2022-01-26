EXC: Leaked Email Shows Trump-Backed Tennessee Congressional Hopeful Morgan Ortagus Pledging To ‘Faithfully Serve The Biden Administration.’

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Insiders have pointed to the involvement of Ivanka Trump and GOP establishment operative Ward Baker. Morgan Ortagus – a high-level Trump administration official mulling a run for Congress in Tennessee – pledged to “faithfully serve the Biden administration” in a goodbye email sent to State Department colleagues in an e-mail obtained exclusively by The National Pulse.



Read More...