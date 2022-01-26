The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

EXC: Leaked Email Shows Trump-Backed Tennessee Congressional Hopeful Morgan Ortagus Pledging To ‘Faithfully Serve The Biden Administration.’

January 26, 2022
Insiders have pointed to the involvement of Ivanka Trump and GOP establishment operative Ward Baker. Morgan Ortagus – a high-level Trump administration official mulling a run for Congress in Tennessee – pledged to “faithfully serve the Biden administration” in a goodbye email sent to State Department colleagues in an e-mail obtained exclusively by The National Pulse.


