EXCLUSIVE: Unvaccinated Pennsylvania Prisoners Stuck in Lockdown

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Unvaccinated inmates in Pennsylvania’s state prisons are being held in lockdown conditions indefinitely, unless they submit to vaccination. It means they must stay in their cells 22 hours a day. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, which oversees state prisons, denies lockdowns are related to vaccination. “Out-of-cell time may vary based on a number of factors, but inmates are not—and have not been—locked down based on vaccination status,” Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Press Secretary Maria Bivens told The Epoch Times in an email. “Vaccination among the inmate population is voluntary, and approximately 90 percent of inmates have been vaccinated against COVID-19.”...



Read More...