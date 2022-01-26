The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Former NYT Journalist: COVID Tyranny Will Be Remembered As A “Catastrophic Moral Crime” (Video)

January 26, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss has blasted the U.S. government’s draconian pubic health responses to COVID, claiming that its continuous lockdowns and restrictions will be remembered as a “catastrophic moral crime.” The only good news is that many are beginning to see that they were born slaves on a prison planet. Weiss, who …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x