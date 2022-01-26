He Said It In Front Of Everyone: This Is What They Do Not Want You To Hear, But Then Again, Who’s Asking? (Video)

“Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects. Mandatory vaccinations represent death penalty and it’s execution for many citizens.” -Addressed to President Macron First off, friends, the president from France apparently has not taken a strong look to history in understanding that you can oppress a people for only so long (Hosea …



Read More...