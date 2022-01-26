Health Agencies Push COVID-19 Testing to More “Positive” Results

January 26, 2022

The Biden administration has ramped up COVID-19 testing and the plan was announced when typically more than 100 million Americans were about to begin holiday travel. Low or no-cost testing was available at local health centers and pharmacies nationwide throughout the fall. Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Washington already had a free at-home test program in place by December. However, rapid tests cost $25 and were in short supply. Then, on December 21, as public health officials issued more dire warnings about the new Omicron variant, the White House announced it would start delivering up to 500 million free,...



