Hirono: I Hope SCOTUS Pick Will Not Make Rulings ‘Just Based on’ Law and ‘Will Consider the Impact’ of Rulings

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said she wants Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement to be someone “who will consider the impact, the effects of whatever decision-making is on people in our country so that they are not making decisions just based on” the law.



