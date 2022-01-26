The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Hirono: I Hope SCOTUS Pick Will Not Make Rulings ‘Just Based on’ Law and ‘Will Consider the Impact’ of Rulings

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said she wants Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement to be someone “who will consider the impact, the effects of whatever decision-making is on people in our country so that they are not making decisions just based on” the law.


